Ethanol, Biofuel Will Make India <i>Aatmanirbhar</i>: Nitin Gadkari At NDTV Event

Ethanol, biofuel, and other alternatives will help India reduce its energy imports and help it become aatmanirbhar (self-reliant), Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

Such technologies would help reduce pollution, provide better opportunities to India's farmers, and create jobs, he stressed at NDTV Automate: The Fuel and Future Summit 2026.

"In the future, the alternative way of life, like ethanol, methanol, biofuel, electricity, will be a successful technology. Due to the development in this technology, our imports will be reduced and so will pollution. Our farmers will get better opportunities, and the rural youth will get employment," he said in a recorded message.

Gadkari pointed out that India spends nearly Rs 22 lakh crore on energy imports and that 40% of the country's emissions are due to the transport sector and fossil fuel industry.

Stressing that the energy sector plays a huge role in making India self-reliant, he also called for a greater adoption of electric vehicles, hydrogen, biofuels, and methanol.

"We must pay attention to import substitutes, cost-effectiveness, pollution-free and indigenous technology. We must work in the energy sector to get rid of pollution, create new jobs, and become import independent," he added.

Gadkari, whose recorded message was played at the event, also apologised for not being able to attend in person.