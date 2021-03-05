6-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Raped By Mentally Ill Man In UP: Police

The girl has been sent for medical examination (Representational)

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Etah on Friday, police said.

The man sexually assaulted the girl when she was playing outside her house in the afternoon, they said.

The accused, who is said to be mentally ill, has been arrested, Station House Officer of Kotwali Police Station Pankaj Mishra said.

The girl has been sent for medical examination, he said.

"Case will be registered against the accused on the basis of the medical examination report. The accused seems to be mentally ill and he is being interrogated," Mr Mishra said.

He said the girl's family approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused.