Omicron-Specific Vaccine For India Coming Up: Adar Poonawalla To NDTV

The Serum Institute of India is working on an Omicron specific vaccine with Novavax, institute chief Adar Poonawalla told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. The vaccine will be specific to the BA-5 sub-variant of Omicron and can be expected within six months, he said.

Earlier today, UK approved an updated version of the Moderna vaccine. The bivalent vaccine targets the Omicron variant as well as the original form.

"Think this vaccine is important as a booster," Mr Poonawalla told NDTV.

It is important for India to boost with an Omicron-specific vaccine, Mr Poonawalla said, pointing out that Omicron is "not mild" and presents itself like a "serious flu".

But the vaccine's entry into the Indian market depends on clearance by the Indian regulator, Mr Poonawalla said. It is not yet clear whether a separate clinical trial is required in India.

"Trials of Novavax are in progress in Australia currently. By November-December should be in a position to approach the US drug regulator," Mr Poonawalla said.

Parts of the country, including Delhi, have been witnessing a spike in Covid cases, driven by several sub-variants of Omicron.

Last week, Covid Task Force chief NK Arora told NDTV that the strains of Omicron circulating in Delhi are more infectious than the base strain that surfaced in January this year.

The effectiveness of the vaccines in preventing infections, meanwhile, has dropped by 20 to 30 per cent, he had added.

The current strains doing the rounds in Delhi – like the sub-lineages of Omicron B5 and B2 are 20 to 30 per cent more infectious than the base Omicron variant, he said.