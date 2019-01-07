Environment Minister Slams Arvind Kejriwal For Calling PM A "Dictator"

The CBI has raided the residence and office of the Delhi government ministers several times since they came to power in 2015.

Updated: January 07, 2019 22:23 IST
Arvind Kejriwal said Modi government is unleashing CBI on Akhilesh Yadav. (File)


New Delhi: 

Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "dictator", saying former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister destroying a government bungalow when asked to leave was a good decent behaviour as per his character.

"Before you call Modi-led government a dictator, see West Bengal where BJP workers are killed mercilessly to satisfy political egos and (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh Yadav who destroyed a government bungalow when asked to leave. As per your character Kejriwal ji, this is good decent behaviour," he tweeted.

The remarks of Union Minister for Science and Technology came after Mr Kejriwal announced that it was time to throw out the "dictatorial and undemocratic" Modi regime and urged people not to forget what the Prime Minister's political opponents faced during the last five years.

"In its last weeks in office, (the) Modi government shamelessly unleashing CBI on Akhilesh Yadav is a reminder to all that we must not forget what Modi's political opponents have faced during last five years. Time to throw out this dictatorial and undemocratic regime," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

On January 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided 14 locations in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including the residences of a female IAS officer, a Samajwadi Party leader and a Bahujan Samaj Party member, in connection with its probe into a case of illegal sand mining.

