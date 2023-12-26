'Ensure Users Don't Violate Content Rules': Centre To IT Firms On Deepfakes

The government on Tuesday advised all intermediaries - referring to social media platforms like Instagram and X - to ensure users "do not violate the prohibited content" rule of the IT Act, as it bids to combat the worrying trend of deepfakes targeting actors, businesspersons, and other celebrities.

The Ministry of Information and Technology advisory - which expressly targets concerns around manipulation of images and videos powered by AI, or Artificial Intelligence - also said the nature of "content not permitted" had to be "clearly communicated to all users in precise language".

Violations by intermediaries - which will include failure to report users - will invite consequences as per the law. Intermediaries must also to ensure users are informed about possible strikes.

"Misinformation represents a deep threat to the safety of Internet users and deepfakes, which are AI-powered misinformation, further amplifies the threat..." IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Warning calls about the negative impact of AI come amid growing concern over illegal and unethical use of the tool, including creating edited images or videos, as in the case of actors Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra Jones.

Earlier this month Prime Minister Narendra Modi red-flagged such threats at a global summit in Delhi. Mr Modi acknowledged that AI had "the potential to revolutionise India's tech landscape" but cautioned that this had to be balanced against misuse, including that by potential terrorists.

"AI has several positive impacts... but it could also have many negative impacts and this is a matter of concern. AI can become the biggest tool to help humanity's development in the 21st century. But git can also play a major role in destroying us. Deepfake, for example, is a challenge for the world."