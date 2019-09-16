'Ensure Normalcy Restored In Jammu And Kashmir,' Top Court Tells Centre

Jammu and Kashmir's special status was scrapped last month.

Take every endeavour to restore normal life in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible, the Supreme Court told the government on Monday. Every move should be made keeping in mind national interest, said the top court.

"We direct Jammu and Kashmir to make every endevour to make sure normal life returns," said a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"We ask for restoration to be on selective basis keeping in mind national interest," said the judges.

The bench, which included justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, said as the shutdown was in the Kashmir Valley, it could be dealt with by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.

The government told the court that there had been no loss of life during the restrictions, which have been in place to avoid any backlash over the centre's decision in August to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two union territories.

