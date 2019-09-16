Live Updates: Not A Single Bullet Fired In J&K Since August, Centre Tells Top Court

Ranjan Gogoi says he will go to Jammu and Kashmir, if required









Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says he will go to Jammu and Kashmir, if required, to check whether allegations by a child rights activist that they are having difficulties in accessing the Jammu and Kashmir High Court are true.





The top court was hearing a plea by activist Enakshi Ganguly that alleged children and teens between six and 18 years in Jammu and Kashmir have been going through hardships amid the partial restrictions, after the centre scrapped special status from the state.





When the Chief Justice pointed out that this was a matter that the High Court can also see, Ms Ganguly's lawyer said, "It is difficult to go to the High Court."

