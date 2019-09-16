Live Updates: Not A Single Bullet Fired In J&K Since August, Centre Tells Top Court

Top court allowed CPI-M leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state J&K
The Supreme Court this morning asked the Centre to restore normal life in Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible. "Every move should be made keeping in mind national interest," said the top court. The bench, which included Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer, said as the shutdown was in the Kashmir Valley, it could be dealt with by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.
The court also sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government on a plea seeking to produce before the top court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is under detention since last month when the Centre scrapped special status from the state and divided it into two union territories. The top court also allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir.
Here are the live updates from Supreme Court's hearing on Jammu and Kashmir:
Ranjan Gogoi says he will go to Jammu and Kashmir, if required
Supreme Court seeks report from Jammu and Kashmir High Court chief justice on allegations that people are finding it difficult to approach the high court.
Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi says he will go to Jammu and Kashmir, if required, to check whether allegations by a child rights activist that they are having difficulties in accessing the Jammu and Kashmir High Court are true.
The top court was hearing a plea by activist Enakshi Ganguly that alleged children and teens between six and 18 years in Jammu and Kashmir have been going through hardships amid the partial restrictions, after the centre scrapped special status from the state.
When the Chief Justice pointed out that this was a matter that the High Court can also see, Ms Ganguly's lawyer said, "It is difficult to go to the High Court."
Top Court permits Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit 4 districts
Supreme Court permits Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Jammu, Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramulla, says he will not hold any political rally during his visit.
The court has also allowed CPI(M) leader Mohd Yusuf Tarigami to go back to his home state Jammu and Kashmir.
Ensure schools, colleges function normally: Top Court
Supreme Court asks Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that schools and colleges function normally. Regarding medical facilities, it has asked the Centre to direct the state government to make every effort to ensure that people have access to health care.
Restrictions removed from Jammu and Ladakh: Centre
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to Supreme Court: 100 per cent restrictions removed from Jammu and Ladakh. There is complete storage of stocks of medical facilities, and 90% of medical shops are open. About 8,96,000 LPG cylinders were home delivered.
Not a single bullet fired: Centre
Centre, through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, says because of measures taken in Jammu and Kashmir, not a single bullet has been fired since August 5.
The Centre told the court that TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones along with FM networks are working in the state. The bench asked Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, to put details of these steps taken on an affidavit.
Top Court asks Centre to restore normalcy in Kashmir
A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices SA Bobde and SA Nazeer said as the so-called shutdown is in the Valley itself, then it can be dealt by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court.
The bench was told by the Centre that all Kashmir-based newspapers were running and the government had been offering all kinds of assistance.