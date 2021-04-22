Give Delhi Full Quota Of Oxygen, Ensure Tanker Safety: Court To Centre

The Centre should ensure that Delhi receives its full 480 Metric Tonne quota of oxygen and any non-compliance "will be seen very seriously as this is likely to result in grave loss of life," the Delhi High Court said today amid a desperate oxygen crisis in the national capital. At the end of a three-day hearing where the Centre's actions drew strong reprimand, the court ordered the release of Delhi's full quota of oxygen. In the backdrop of takers being waylaid in states, the court also said they should be brought in through a special corridor and paramilitary security.

Criminal action will be taken against anyone stopping tankers or obstructing the movement of oxygen, the judges said.

Referring to the appeal filed by another hospital whose oxygen supply ran out this morning, the court said, "We shudder to think what is going to happen. Literally all hospitals are facing this issue".

"There should be strict compliance of the allocation order of 480 MT (of oxygen) and today's MHA order. Non-compliance of this order will attract criminal action," the court said.

"We direct the Centre to ensure adequate security to the tankers and no obstruction on the way and a special corridor for immediate transportation of oxygen," the court said.