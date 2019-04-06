Engineering Student Who Joined Terror Group Among 2 Killed In Jammu And Kashmir Gunfight

The engineering student who was killed had joined terrorism three days ago. (File)

An engineering student was among the two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.

Rahil Rashid Sheikh, who belonged to Nuner village in Ganderbal district, was pursuing Masters in Technology or M. Tech and had joined terrorism just three days ago on April 3.

"The other militant killed in the gun battle has been identified as Bilal Ahmad of Keegam village from Shopian district," police said.

The gunfight took place in Parguchi village when personnel of the army's counter-insurgency Rashtriya Rifles and special operations group (SOG) of state police were carrying out a search operation in an orchard area in Imam Sahib.

"Hiding militants fired at the security forces triggering a brief gun battle in which both militants were killed," police said.

On May 6, 2018, Kashmir University Assistant Professor Mohammad Rafi Bhat, who is also from Ganderbal, was killed in a gunfight in Shopian also - only 48 hours after he joined terrorism.

