Enforcement Directorate Searches College Linked to Anil Deshmukh

ED has conducted searches at Anil Deshmukh's properties in connection with a money laundering case. File

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today conducted searches at a college near here as part of its probe against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, a police official said.

Searches were conducted at the Nagpur Institute Of Technology, located at Mahurzari in Katol tehsil, 20 km from here, the official said.

The institute is said to be controlled by Anil Deshmukh, a senior NCP leader.

ED officials from Mumbai reached the institute around 12.30 pm and began the searches under the protection of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, the official said.

The searches concluded at 3.30 pm, he added.

The ED had conducted searches at Anil Deshmukh's properties here earlier too in connection with a money laundering case against him.

The ED started its probe after the CBI registered a case of alleged corruption against Anil Deshmukh in connection with the allegations made against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in March 2021.

Anil Deshmukh stepped down as home minister in April.