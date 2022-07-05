Enforcement Directorate Raids Chinese Phone Maker Vivo; Searches At 44 Places

The Enforcement Directorate today raided Chinese mobile phone manufacturing company Vivo and other firms related to it, with searches at 44 locations across India, over allegations of money laundering.

No response was immediately available from the company.

Last December, the Income Tax Department, too, had searched premises of Vivo and other such Chinese firms as it suspects that revenue of Rs 500 crore was not properly disclosed.

Xiaomi, too, has been under ED scrutiny. It India head Manu Jain was questioned by the central agency. The ED attached Xiaomi's bank accounts with Rs 5,000 crore with the case, but that was halted by the Karnataka High Court.

Xiaomi alleged that the ED pressured the company's top officers -- allegations that the ED denied.