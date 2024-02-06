Probe Agency Raids Arvind Kejriwal's Personal Secretary, MP: Sources

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and a Rajya Sabha MP are among those linked to the Aam Aadmi Party who are being raided by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering probe, said sources.

ED officials are currently conducting searches at over 12 premises across Delhi, Chandigarh and Varanasi.

Bibhav Kumar, personal secretary of Mr Kejriwal, Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta, former Delhi Jal Board member Shalabh Kumar are among those being raided.

"We are not afraid. There's no evidence (of any iregularity). ED is trying to turn the accused into government witness," said Delhi minister Atishi at the press conference this morning, targeting the

The raids - being held in connection to an alleged scam in the Jal Board - come hours before a press conference by AAP in which the party had claimed it will make big exposes.

The ED is probing two alleged financial irregularities in the case registered by the CBI.

Two former chief engineers of the Jal Board were arrested in the case.