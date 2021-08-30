'Probe Agency Being Used Against Opponents': Sharad Pawar's Party Slams BJP

NCP's Nawab Malik said Enforcement Directorate's actions are "politically motivated". (File)

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday said Enforcement Directorate (ED) actions against leaders of the ruling MVA in Maharashtra were politically motivated and driven by vendetta.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, NCP spokesman and cabinet minister Nawab Malik said the BJP demands action and the ED obliges immediately by sending notices and conducting raids on its political opponents.

"This means that it (ED action) is politically motivated," Mr Malik said.

State NCP president Jayant Patil, who is also a minister, said the ED, which usually handles financial crimes, is being used to target leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"It is not just the MVA, but everyone who takes a stand against the BJP (is targeted). The individual leaders will give a befitting reply," he said, criticising the ED actions against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab.

The NCP, headed by Sharad Pawar, is a key constituent in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

The ED has summoned Mr Parab for questioning on Tuesday in the money laundering case registered against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh and others, officials said on Sunday.