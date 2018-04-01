Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Kashmir's Anantnag; Gunfight Underway In Shopian Sources said that reportedly 7-8 terrorists are trapped in the cordoned areas.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Multiple operations have been launched after series of attacks by terrorists in south Kashmir. Srinagar: Fierce encounters are taking place between security forces and terrorists at two different places in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.



One terrorist has been killed and two security forces personnel have been injured in the encounter, sources said adding that reportedly 7-8 terrorists are trapped in the cordoned areas.



Earlier, one terrorist was killed and one arrested alive in an encounter in Anantnag.



The encounter in Dialgam area began in the early hours of Sunday and ended with one terrorist being eliminated and a newly-recruited terrorist arrested.



Security forces launched a pre-dawn attack in South Kashmir's Anantnag and Shopian districts after they were tipped off about the presence of terrorists.



Rail service between Banihal and Srinagar has been suspended and Internet services have also blocked in parts of south Kashmir as a precautionary measure.



Multiple operations have been launched by security forces after series of attacks by terrorists in south Kashmir in last three days. Two Special Police Officer or SPOs were killed and another injured in these attacks.



Fierce encounters are taking place between security forces and terrorists at two different places in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.One terrorist has been killed and two security forces personnel have been injured in the encounter, sources said adding that reportedly 7-8 terrorists are trapped in the cordoned areas.Earlier, one terrorist was killed and one arrested alive in an encounter in Anantnag.The encounter in Dialgam area began in the early hours of Sunday and ended with one terrorist being eliminated and a newly-recruited terrorist arrested.Security forces launched a pre-dawn attack in South Kashmir's Anantnag and Shopian districts after they were tipped off about the presence of terrorists. Rail service between Banihal and Srinagar has been suspended and Internet services have also blocked in parts of south Kashmir as a precautionary measure.Multiple operations have been launched by security forces after series of attacks by terrorists in south Kashmir in last three days. Two Special Police Officer or SPOs were killed and another injured in these attacks.