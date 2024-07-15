Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Doda

Further details are awaited, an official spokesperson said. (Representational)

A brief gunfight took place between the security forces and terrorists in a forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

A police spokesperson said the exchange of fire between the two sides took place in the Desa forest area.

Further details are awaited, the spokesperson said in a statement tonight.

However, security sources said a brief encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in Bhagwah forest area around 7.45 pm.

The operation was launched on a reliable input about the presence of terrorists, sources said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon.

The firing lasted for a brief period, the sources said, adding the search of the area was suspended for the night and will be resumed in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)