Encounter On In J&K's Kulgam, 1 Security Personnel Injured In Shootout

An encounter broke out today in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir between security forces and terrorists, leaving one security personnel injured. The confrontation unfolded after a joint operation launched by the CRPF, Army, and local police upon receiving intelligence about terrorist presence in Modergam village.

The situation escalated quickly as the forces descended upon the village, swiftly establishing a cordon to trap the militants. In the initial gunfire, one security personnel sustained injuries.

Kashmir Zone Police, in a post on social media platform X, said, "Encounter started at Modergam Village of Kulgam District. Police and Security Forces are on job. Further details shall follow".

The region has recently seen a surge in terrorist activities, with several encounters reported across different districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Just last month, security forces successfully neutralized three terrorists in the Gandoh area of district Doda.