Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore District

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 03, 2019 07:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore District

The exchange of fire is taking place in Malmapanpora area. (Representational image)


New Delhi: 

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore this morning, police said.

The exchange of fire is taking place in Malmapanpora area.

Further details awaited.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirSopore

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
UnnaoDonald TrumpArvind KejriwalUAPALPGFriendship DayPNR StatusLive TVHOP LiveRedmi K20Redmi K20 ProHobbs and Shaw Review

................................ Advertisement ................................