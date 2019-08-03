Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore District

The exchange of fire is taking place in Malmapanpora area. (Representational image)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore this morning, police said.

The exchange of fire is taking place in Malmapanpora area.

Further details awaited.

