Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara: Police

Earlier on Monday, one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been killed by security forces during an encounter in Sopore.

Kupwara, Jammu And Kashmir:

Encounter has started in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

J-K police and Indian Army are on the job, said the Kashmir Zone Police.

"#Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of #Kupwara. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

