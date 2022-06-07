Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Kupwara: Police

Encounter has started in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.
J-K police and Indian Army are on the job, said the Kashmir Zone Police.
"#Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of #Kupwara. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Earlier on Monday, one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been killed by security forces during an encounter in Sopore.
