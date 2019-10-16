Encounter Breaks Out In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag, Terrorists Holed Up

Anantnag encounter: The security forces are advancing with caution towards the area in Pazalpora in the district where the terrorists are holed up, sources said

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 16, 2019 08:42 IST
Srinagar: 

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district this morning. The security forces are advancing with caution towards the area in Pazalpora in the district where the terrorists are holed up, sources said. Firing is going on intermittently at the town 58 km from Srinagar.

More details are awaited.



