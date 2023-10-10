Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In Kashmir's Shopian

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said. There were no reports of any casualties so far.

"Encounter has started at Alshipora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

The encounter began after security forces launched an anti-terrorists operation in the Alshipora area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.

