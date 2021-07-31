Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists In J&K's Pulwama

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said. (Representational)

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Nagberan-Tarsar forest area in south Kashmir this morning, following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

#Encounter has started at Nagberan-Tarsar forest area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) July 31, 2021

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after terrorist opened fired at a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

The exchange of firing is going on and further details are awaited, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)