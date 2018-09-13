Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists At Baramulla

Baramulla encounter: The state police said three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area, which has been cordoned off

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 13, 2018 08:28 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists At Baramulla

Baramulla encounter: The security forces have cordoned off the area, the police said

Srinagar: 

A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The state police said three terrorists are believed to be trapped in a residential area at the district, which has been cordoned off.

The security forces started a search operation last night at the locality, 71 km from Srinagar, during which they were fired upon, leading to the encounter.

Mobile internet has been snapped in Sopore, news agency IANS reported. It said educational institutes in the area have been asked to keep their facilities shut today.

More details are awaited.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

BaramullaJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghLive TVApple EventNew iPhoneAsia Cup 2018ASITrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersAmazon OffersKitchen ChimneyPaytm OffersWatchesEarphonesHair Fall

................................ Advertisement ................................