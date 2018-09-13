Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces, Terrorists At Baramulla

Baramulla encounter: The security forces have cordoned off the area, the police said

A gunfight broke out between security forces and terrorists at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The state police said three terrorists are believed to be trapped in a residential area at the district, which has been cordoned off.

The security forces started a search operation last night at the locality, 71 km from Srinagar, during which they were fired upon, leading to the encounter.

Mobile internet has been snapped in Sopore, news agency IANS reported. It said educational institutes in the area have been asked to keep their facilities shut today.

During search operation exchange of fire between terrorists and SFs at #Sopore. Area under cordon. Details will follow.@JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 13, 2018

More details are awaited.