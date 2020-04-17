Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K's Shopian

The joint operation is being carried by the Central Reserve Police Force along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group.

The anti-terror operation is taking place in Dairoo area of the south Kashmir district.

New Delhi:

A gunfight is taking place between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said. The anti-terror operation is taking place in Dairoo area of the south Kashmir district, they added.

Further details awaited.

