Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K's Shopian

A gunfight is taking place between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, police said. The anti-terror operation is taking place in Dairoo area of the south Kashmir district, they added.

#Encounter has started at Dairoo #Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice - Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 17, 2020

The joint operation is being carried by the Central Reserve Police Force along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operation Group.

