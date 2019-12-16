Empty Classrooms At TISS In Mumbai As Students Join Nationwide Protests

Empty classrooms in Mumbai's TISS as students protest violence at colleges across the country

Students of Mumbai's Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have called for a boycott of classes and field work today in solidarity with their counterparts in Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University. Videos and photographs from the prestigious institution this morning showed empty classrooms and masses of students carrying posters and placards and shouting slogans such as "Shame on Delhi Police". They were joined in their protest by faculty members who held up placards reading: "No police/state violence on campuses. In solidarity with Jamia, AMU, JNU. No CAB/NRC".

Student protests, some violent, have spread across the country like wildfire in the hours following a police crackdown at Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia late Sunday evening after a protest march against the new citizenship law ended in violence.

This morning violence broke out briefly in Uttar Pradesh's Nadwa University, where students threw stones at the police who locked campus gates to stop the protest from spilling over into public roads.

TISS faculty members joined the protest holding up placards

Around midnight on Sunday violence also broke out at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), where students bent on holding a solidarity march with Jamia students clashed with the police. Ten policemen and around 30 students were injured and the police demanded that the students vacate the hostels. Internet has been blocked in the city and the university closed till January 5.

In the Jamia protests that began early on Sunday evening and continued through the rest of the day, buses and two-wheelers were set on fire and several students and cops were admitted to city hospitals.

Around 100 students were detained and released in the early hours of Monday after a massive peaceful protest was mounted outside Delhi Police Headquarters by students from Jamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University.

TISS students called for a boycott to protest violence against counterparts in Delhi and elsewhere

Students had also gathered at Hyderabad's Maulana Azad Urdu University and the Banaras Hindu University. At Kolkata's Jadavpur University, students held a midnight march. Students of Maulana Azad Urdu University demanded their exams be postponed.

The controversial new citizenship act, passed by parliament and signed into law in the space of four days, makes it easier for non-Muslims from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh to become Indian citizens. Critics say the law discriminates against Muslims and is against secular principles of the constitution.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition against the police crackdown on students tomorrow but has said "the rioting must stop".

