'We Rule 19 States, Even Indira Gandhi Had 18': Emotional PM At BJP Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emotional and was given a standing ovation as the BJP's parliamentarians met for the first time today after election victories for the party in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh."This is a big victory, we are now ruling 19 states. Even Indira Gandhi, when she was in power, was in 18 states," PM Modi reportedly told BJP MPs, sharing the journey of the party from two seats in the 1984 to now.But the prime minister warned his colleagues against complacency.The BJP has retained Gujarat for a sixth straight term and snatched Himachal Pradesh from the Congress, taking its total tally of states to 19, including the five it rules with allies.