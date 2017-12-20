'We Rule 19 States, Even Indira Gandhi Had 18': Emotional PM At BJP Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a standing ovation as the BJP's parliamentarians met for the first time today.

All India | | Updated: December 20, 2017 12:00 IST
BJP's parliamentarians met for the first time today after winning Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. PM Modi got standing ovation at first BJP meet after election wins
  2. He warned his party colleagues against complacency
  3. BJP retained Gujarat for a sixth straight term, grabbed Himachal too
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emotional and was given a standing ovation as the BJP's parliamentarians met for the first time today after election victories for the party in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"This is a big victory, we are now ruling 19 states. Even Indira Gandhi, when she was in power, was in 18 states," PM Modi reportedly told BJP MPs, sharing the journey of the party from two seats in the 1984 to now.

But the prime minister warned his colleagues against complacency.

The BJP has retained Gujarat for a sixth straight term and snatched Himachal Pradesh from the Congress, taking its total tally of states to 19, including the five it rules with allies. 
 

