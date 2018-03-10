Emmanuel Macron India Visit LIVE Updates: French President, PM Modi Hold Talks Today

Here are the LIVE updates of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India and his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today:

French President Emmanuel Macron, who arrived in India last evening on his four-day visit, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks to further strengthen ties between the two countries. PM Modi welcomed President Macron by receiving him at the airport in Delhi and greeted him with a hug. President Macron will "spend a lot of time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," a source in the French presidency has said, adding that the two leaders had "formed a close relationship" during President Macron's first nine months in power. President Macron is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, businessmen and top officials. President Macron's visit is aimed at strengthening the bilateral economic, political and strategic dimensions of our engagement, the foreign ministry said in a statement ahead of his arrival. Prime Minister Modi and French President Macron will meet today for detailed talks on boosting ties between their countries. This will be followed by delegation-level talks, where a number of agreements will be signed between India and France. There will also be a joint press statement by the two leaders.