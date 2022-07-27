Eminent Assam Writer Atulananda Goswami Dies At 87

Atulananda Goswami was widely known for his novel 'Namghoria'. (File)

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning litterateur Atulananda Goswami, known for his novels and short stories, died at a hospital in Guwahati on Wednesday, family sources said. He was 87.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, condoled the litterateur's death.

Goswami was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for about 10 days, where he breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

The author's daughter said, "We had taken him to GMCH as he was running a fever. He was immediately admitted to the ICU. He was suffering from dementia for several years. He later developed sepsis." His last rites were performed by his son at the Navagraha crematorium in Guwahati.

Goswami's wife had predeceased him and he leaves behind his children, grandchildren and a host of relatives.

Widely known for his novel 'Namghoria' written in the early 1990s, Goswami received the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2006 for his short story collection 'Seneh Jarir Ganthi'.

He was also bestowed with the Ambikagiri Roy Choudhury Sahitya Award, the Kumar Kishor Memorial Award, the Katha Award and the Sneha Bharati Sahitya Samman, among other honours.

Goswami also translated many English, Bengali and Odia texts into Assamese and Assamese texts to English.

A native of Jorhat district, he had retired as a state government officer and settled in Guwahati.

Condoling the writer's death, PM Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of noted writer Shri Atulananda Goswami Ji. His works received great acclaim and are admired for their diversity and sensitivity. He made great efforts to popularise Assamese literature in English. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Chief Minister Sarma, in his condolence message on the micro-blogging site, said: "The news of passing away of prominent litterateur Atulananda Goswami has deeply saddened me."

"We will forever cherish his contribution to the literary as well as social life of Assam," he added, offering his condolences to the bereaved family and praying for eternal peace of the departed soul.

