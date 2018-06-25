"Hitler And Mrs Gandhi...":Arun Jaitley's Attack On 43 Years Of Emergency

Arun Jaitley said unlike Hitler, Indira Gandhi "went ahead to transform India into a 'dynastic Democracy'"".

All India | Edited by | Updated: June 25, 2018 15:03 IST
Indira Gandhi was likened to German dictator Adolf Hitler by Arun Jaitley. (File)

New Delhi:  As the BJP today launched an all-out attack on the Congress marking the anniversary of the Emergency of 1975, union minister Arun Jaitley likened then prime minister Indira Gandhi to Hitler and said her actions echoed "Reichstag".

"Both Hitler and Mrs. Gandhi never abrogated the Constitution. They used a republican Constitution to transform democracy into dictatorship. Hitler arrested most of the opposition Members of Parliament and converted his minority Government in Parliament into a 2/3rd majority government," Arun Jaitley said in a series of tweets.

Mr Jaitley also tweeted, "unlike Hitler, Mrs. Gandhi went ahead to transform India into a 'dynastic Democracy'."
    
The senior minister, who has drawn comparisons between the reviled German dictator and Indira Gandhi before, is writing a series of posts on Facebook on the anniversary of the Emergency, when the Congress government suspended important fundamental rights, imposed severe restrictions on the media and jailed several opposition leaders and activists.

Mr Jaitley calls himself the "first Satyagrahi during the Emergency" as he was jailed for organising a protest on June 26, 1975.

In an earlier post, he had ripped into what he called "a phony emergency on account of proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed."

He said constitutional provisions were used to turn democracy into a constitutional dictatorship.

