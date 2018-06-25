"Hitler And Mrs Gandhi...":Arun Jaitley's Attack On 43 Years Of Emergency

Indira Gandhi was likened to German dictator Adolf Hitler by Arun Jaitley. (File)

During Emergency an atmosphere of fear & terror prevailed in the country. Political activity had come to a grinding halt. The dissenters were mainly political workers of the opposition party & the RSS. They kept repeatedly organizing Satyagrahas & courted arrest. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 25, 2018

Mrs. Gandhi's imposition of Emergency under Article 352, suspension of fundamental rights under Article 359 and her claim that "disorder was planned by the opposition in the country", echoed Hitler's "Reichstag" episode as exposed by the Nuremberg trials after 13 years — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 25, 2018

Both Hitler & Mrs. Gandhi never abrogated the Constitution. They used a republican Constitution to transform democracy into dictatorship. Hitler arrested most of the opposition Members of Parliament & converted his minority Government in Parliament into a 2/3rd majority govt. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 25, 2018

The Representation of People Act was retrospectively amended to insert those provisions so that the invalid election of Mrs. Gandhi could be validated by changes in law. Unlike Hitler, Mrs. Gandhi went ahead to transform India into a 'dynastic Democracy'. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 25, 2018