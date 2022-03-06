Indians In Ukraine Told To Reach Budapest In 'Last Leg' Of Evacuation

Around 13,300 people have returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga.

The Indian embassy in Ukraine today began its "last leg" of Operation Ganga - its evacuation mission for Indians stranded in Ukraine - and asked students who are staying in their own accommodations to reach the Hungaria City Center in the Hungarian capital Budapest between 10 am and noon.

"Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," it said.

Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation ( other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm — Indian Embassy in Hungary (@IndiaInHungary) March 6, 2022

In an earlier tweet, the embassy had requested its nationals who are still stranded in conflict-stricken Ukraine to fill up a form mentioning basic details. The embassy's official Twitter account posted a Google form asking for basic details like name, passport number and current location.

"All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS.

Be Safe Be Strong," it said in a Tweet.

All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS .



Be Safe Be Strong @opganga@MEAIndia@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DDNationalhttps://t.co/4BrBuXbVbz — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 6, 2022

Hundreds of Indian students are still stranded in conflict zones in eastern Ukraine, the government had said on Friday, adding that arranging buses to evacuate them was proving to be the biggest challenge right now.

Around 13,300 people have returned to India from Ukraine so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga, Ministery of External Affairs said on Saturday, adding that 15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours carrying around 2,900 onboard.

In a daily briefing, the MEA official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "15 flights have landed in the last 24 hours with around 2,900 onboard. Approximately 13,300 people returned to India so far by 63 flights under Operation Ganga. 13 flights scheduled for the next 24 hours."

He noted that over 21,000 people have left Ukraine.

Speaking at the special briefing on Operation Ganga, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know almost all Indians have left Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation and the best option would be a ceasefire."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday chaired a meeting to discuss the ongoing evacuation drive of Indian nationals and the situation in conflict-hit Ukraine.