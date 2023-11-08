Elvish Yadav Questioned For 3 Hours By Noida Cops In Snake Venom Case

Elvish Yadav had reached Sector-20 police station secretly to avoid the media.

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav was interrogated by the cops in Noida late last night in connection with the alleged use of snake venom at rave parties. The influencer has denied his involvement in the case after five people were arrested for allegedly supplying snake venom at parties organised by him.

Mr Yadav had reached Sector-20 police station secretly to avoid the media and was questioned for three hours. He may be interrogated again today.

Earlier, the cops police said they Mr Yadav will be interrogated based on the statements of Rahul Yadav, who was among those arrested, and the two may even be confronted during the interrogation.

Cops have found the evidence of similar rave parties being held in Delhi and Rajasthan. CCTV footages will be examined to determine where such parties are held, said police.

The five arrests were made after an NGO laid a trap and contacted them posing as customers looking for cobras and pythons for a party. The snake venom found from them is being examined, said police sources.

Initial investigation has suggested that the venom was used at the party, mixed with some other chemical. Now a probe is on whether it was used as a drug by the partygoers.

Prior to this case, Rahul had allegedly supplied snake venoms to several other parties. During the trap call, he had purportedly claimed to smuggle in snakes from outside Delhi and that he had been doing this for 15 years.

Cops are now trying find out who have been the organisers of these parties and who all attended those parties.