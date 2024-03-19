Elvish Yadav Names Singer In Snake Venom Case During Questioning: Sources

Several videos have surfaced showing Elvish Yadav holding snakes.

After the arrest of YouTuber Elvish Yadav, a singer has now come under the police radar in the case over the use of snake venom at rave parties in Noida. Mr Yadav has named singer Fazilpuria during his questioning and the police will send him a notice, sources said.

The YouTuber has confessed to the police that he had shot a video with a snake at a party hosted by Fazilpuria, said sources.

Several videos had surfaced over the past few weeks showing him holding snakes with Fazilpuria by his side.

Read | YouTuber Elvish Yadav Admits To Arranging Snake Venom At Rave Parties: Sources

The police are now probing where those parties were held and who else was involved in the snake venom case. They are also trying to find out who else organizes such parties.

Snake venom addiction is an unusual form of substance abuse in which individuals intentionally expose themselves to snake venom for intoxication effects.

Sources said the cops are also trying to ascertain the link between Fazilpuria and Rahul, a snake charmer who was arrested along with four others during a raid last year.

Read | Explained: Snake Venom Addiction And The Case Against YouTuber Elvish Yadav

The police have also filed a case against Hardik Anand, a friend of Mr Yadav, who is on the run. He had allegedly left seven snakes with a snake charmer in Mohali to avoid getting caught.

Mr Yadav, also the winner of Bigg Boss OTT, was arrested on Sunday and remanded in 14-day judicial custody yesterday. He has admitted to arranging snake venom at his parties, sources said yesterday.

His arrest came over four months after police arrested five people during a raid on a banquet hall in Noida. They were accused of supplying snake venom at rave parties and nine snakes and snake venom were seized from them.