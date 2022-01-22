Elusive Leopard Hiding In Coimbatore Godown Caught After 5-Day Effort

A leopard which was hiding in an abandoned godown in Coimbatore caught after 5 days

A leopard, which was moving around in an abandoned godown in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore for the last five days, fell in one of the traps placed by Forest department in the early hours of the morning today, much to the relief of residents.

The leopard, which was moving around the area covering BK Pudur, Kuniyamuthur and Sugunapuram for the last two months, killing a few dogs in the process, was spotted in the godown five days ago.

On information, Forest department personnel placed three cages at the entrance and exit gates of the godown and spread nets in the open space to prevent it from running out.

In order to attract the leopard to the cages, some meat and water was kept inside the cages. However, the leopard played hide and seek, by coming near the cage and running back.

A plan to tranquilise it was also dropped considering the situation inside the godown.

Though the Forest department was confident of catching the animal by Tuesday night, it gave the staff the slip, testing the patients of officials.

To the relief of Forest and police department officials and also residents of the area, the leopard was found in one of the traps in the early hours of the morning today, department sources told news agency PTI.

The leopard appears to be in fine condition and will be released into jungles in the district, they said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)