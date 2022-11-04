7 Twitter Changes Elon Musk Has Made, Or Announced, In His First 7 Days

Sackings: Elon Musk fired top executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. He plans to let go of about half the workforce, or around 3,700 staff, according to internal plans reviewed by Reuters. Announcements started coming on Friday as India, Twitter's largest market, saw the entire marketing team being sacked.

8 Dollars: Twitter will charge $8 a month for the verified tag and its Blue service, which includes blue tick verification, besides priority in replies, mentions and search. Paying users would be able to post longer videos and audios, Elon Musk has announced.

Advertising: A whole bunch of corporate advertisers hit pause and distanced themselves from Twitter. General Motors, General Mills, Audi of America, Oreo maker Mondelez International, Pfizer Inc and Ford are some to name. Elon Musk, in a tweet to advertisers, said he wanted Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform".

Content: The new chief says he'll set up a content Moderation Council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

Pay Per View: Twitter is working on a feature that would let people post videos and charge users to view them, with the company taking a cut of the proceeds, the Washington Post reported.

Homepage Changes: Elon Musk requested that logged-out users visiting the app or site be redirected to the Explore page that shows trending tweets and news stories, according to a Verge report.