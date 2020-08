Elephant Kills Forest Official In Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve

An elephant killed an official during a tracking operation in Panna tiger reserve. (Representational)

A range officer was killed by an elephant during a tracking operation in Madhya Pradesh's Panna tiger Reserve (PTR) on Friday, a senior official said. The elephant named Ram Bahadur killed Hinotia range officer R K Bhagat (52) using his tusk, forest official KS Bhadoria said.

The pachyderm and three other tuskers were being used to track down a tiger that had killed another big cat in a territorial fight, forest official RK Gurudev said.

The elephant allegedly threw Mr Bhagat off his back and killed him with his tusk, the officer said, adding that the cause for the violence is unknown.

Ram Bahadur was part of a group of eight tuskers that were brought from neighbouring Chhattisgarh 15 to 20 years ago.