Elephant Electrocuted To Death In Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri

The elephant died in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri. (Representational Photo)

An elephant died after being electrocuted by a high tension wire in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri district. A video of the incident has been posted on Twitter by WildLense Eco Foundation, an NGO. According to local outlets, this is the fourth elephant death due to electrocution in more than 10 days. The video has shocked Twitter users who demanded the height of the electricity wires to be raised. Some also expressed sadness at the incident. A similar incident was reported in Odisha too on Sunday.

The video shows the elephant walking up a slightly elevated piece of land in a forested area and coming in contact with the high tension wire. A spark is seen from the stray wire as it comes in contact with the head of the elephant what dies immediately.

An elephant was electrocuted. Low hanging powerlines are as much a menace as fences. 18-03-23

Dharmapuri, TN

Forest officers have registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Reacting to the elephant's death, users said something needs to be done to increase the height of the high tension wires so that these huge animals can cross a stretch of land easily.

"This is just sad," tweeted one user. "Very sad. Overhead electricity lines, minimum height must be 5.8 m above the ground. What was the height at which the electricity line was hanging above the ground? Was the electricity line hanging below the TANGEDCO prescribed height?" asked another Twitter user.

On Sunday, an elephant died after coming in contact with 11 KV live wire in Odisha's Keonjhar district. After being informed by locals, forest officials rushed to the spot. The elephant had a single tooth, they said.

"Prima facie it is an electrocution death, the jumbo came in contact with stay wire, supporting the electric pole, which was charged causing the death of tusker," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Keonjhar Division, H D Dhanraj, told news agency PTI.

"Since the insulator was broken, the stay wire got charged as the electric pole was weak, it was supposed to be replaced, but unfortunately that was not done, the incident could have been avoided," the DFO added.

In a written reply in the state Assembly on March 14, Odisha Forest and Environment Minister Pradip Kumar Amat had stated that as many as 784 elephants have died in the state between 2012 and 2022.