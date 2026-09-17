Elephant Critically Injured After Being Hit By Train In Assam

A wild elephant was critically injured after being hit by a train near Hawaipur Railway Station Assam.

According to the reports, the incident occurred when the elephant was crossing the railway track and got struck by Silchar-Guwahati Express which was on the track at that time.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of wild elephants along railway tracks passing through elephant habitats in the region.

In recent times, several elephants have reportedly died after being hit by trains in the area. At the same time, timely intervention by the Forest Department has helped prevent casualties among elephant herds on several occasions.

Following the latest incident, a rescue operation has reportedly been initiated to provide assistance to the injured elephant. Further details regarding its condition are awaited.

Train services were suspended due to this accident.

