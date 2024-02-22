Watch: Woman Severely Injured By Elephant During Feeding Attempt

The video has sent shockwaves among people on the internet.

Elephants are often referred to as gentle giants but at times they could be scary too. Videos of elephants displaying their frightening sides, from chasing tourist vehicles to scaring away predators often emerge on social media platforms. A similar video of an elephant shoving a woman is going viral on X, formerly Twitter.

In the video it is seen the woman is trying to befriend an elephant and steps closer to the giant while it was busy eating it's meal. Moments later, the woman gets attacked by the angry elephant, hurtling her backwards into the air.

The video was posted on X by user Non-aesthetic things and the caption reads, "Girl tries to make friends with an elephant and finds out"

The video has sent shockwaves among people on the internet. A user wrote, "Fortunate that the juvenile scared her away before that adult charged her."

Another user wrote, "Leave wild animals alone."

"Never go close to the elephant when Tail is waging. It feels threatened," the third user wrote.

After three people died in attacks by elephants in Kerala in the last three weeks, local authorities hope hundreds of new cameras and intense patrolling will help combat the problem, which has sparked protests.

In the most recent incident, a 52-year-old tourist guide was fatally attacked by a herd of elephants on Friday in the town of Pulpally in the forested Wayanad region, local media reported.



