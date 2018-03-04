Elephant Corridors In India: Supreme Court To Hear Matter On April 6 The top court was informed by the parties that the larger issue raised in the petition was having elephant corridors across the country.

Supreme Court would hear on April 6 the issue of elephant corridors in the country. New Delhi: The Supreme Court would hear on April 6 the issue of elephant corridors in the country, particularly in the Rajaji National Park in Uttar Pradesh, to curb human-animal conflict.



A bench comprising justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta said that final hearing in the matter would start from April in the case and asked all the parties to complete the pleadings within four weeks.



The top court was informed by the parties that the larger issue raised in the petition was having elephant corridors across the country.



"This case pertains to the elephant corridors in different parts of the country particularly in Rajaji National Park in UP," the bench noted in its order, adding, "List the matters on April 6, 2018 for final hearing".



The bench said that an advocate, who is assisting the court as an amicus curiae in the matter, may file an updated note in the case within four weeks.



On January 19, the Centre had informed another bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that a standing committee of the wildlife board would consider suggestions, including making 27 corridors across India for safe passage of elephants and other endangered animals, later in the month.



The petitioners in the case pending before the CJI-led bench had given suggestions, including a mechanism to curb human-animal conflict, measures to reduce animal deaths on the roads, highways and by electrocution and plan to protect critically-endangered Great Indian Bustard.



The petitioners had also referred to unnatural deaths of elephants on highways and railway tracks and said that areas earmarked for these animals were not sufficient.



Regarding the suggestions pertaining to human-animal conflict and recovery plans for critically endangered Great Indian Bustard, the government had said in its affidavit that an in-depth study has been prepared by the Ministry of Environment and Forest and Climate Change for the period 2017-31.



The CJI-led bench had posted the matter for hearing in the first week of April.







