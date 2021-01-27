Elections For Rajasthan's Urban Local Bodies Tomorrow: Official

A total of 5,253 polling stations have been set up for elections in Rajasthan. (Representational)

Elections to 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Thursday, the State Election Commission said.

Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28. State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner PS Mehra has appealed to the voters of the state to vote following COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chief Election Commissioner said that 18,510 nomination papers were filed by 15,101 candidates till the last date of withdrawal. After scrutiny and withdrawal of nomination papers, now 9,930 candidates are left to contest for the elections.

Mr Mehra said: "All voters should step out to vote to wear a mask. Sanitise your hands before going to the polling booth and wait for your turn while standing on the marked ballots. During the voting, priority should be given to senior citizens and physically disabled people."

He also appealed to voters, candidates or their supporters not to stand in a crowd or group in or around the polling booth.

The commissioner said that in various elections held in the state in the past, voters have played the role of being a vigilant citizen by voting with full vigour and enthusiasm, following the COVID-19 guidelines.

"(A total of) 5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards of 90 bodies. There are total 30,28,544 voters in these bodies, out of which 15,47,974 are men, 14,80,514 are women and 56 other voters will be able to exercise their franchise," said Mr Mehra.

Police force has been deployed to maintain law and order and conduct peaceful elections during elections, he added.

"About 8,328 EVM machines will be used in this election. 5,253 polling stations have been set up for 3,035 wards. The Commission has set up a control room at Jaipur headquarters for immediate redressal of any complaints related to elections," said Mr Mehra.