Elections For Kasba, Chinchwad Day After In Pune, Campaigning Ended Today

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde held a roadshow in Kasba. (File)

Campaigning for the Assembly bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune district ended at 6pm on Friday, with voting set to take place on February 26.

The bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad have been necessitated due to the death of Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, respectively.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a roadshow for Hemant Rasne in Kasba, with state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, state minister Chandrakant Patil and other leaders from the ruling alliance present.

Exuding confidence of a record win for Mr Rasne, the CM said the poll has been fought by the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance on the agenda of development.

He also refuted talk of a communal colour being given to the campaign, instead alleging a Congress corporator made objectionable remarks in a meeting addressed by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"We are contesting this election on the agenda of development and we will win. People just want development and they do not like this kind of (communal) narrative," Mr Shinde said.

Meanwhile a statement from the district administration said, "Political leaders who have come from outside and who are not the voters of these constituencies should not remain in the poll-bound constituencies. They must leave it once the deadline for campaigning ends." Action would be taken against those violating the model code of conduct, the statement warned.

The fight is between Mr Rasne and Maha Vikas Aghadi's Ravindra Dhangekar in Kasba, while in Chinchwad the candidates are the ruling alliance's Ashwini Jagtap and the opposition's Nana Kate.

Votes will be counted on March 2.

