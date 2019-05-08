'Why Is Imran Khan Endorsing You?' Arvind Kejriwal's 3 Questions To PM

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has been campaigning for full-statehood for Delhi (File photo)

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Delhi this evening, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has posed three questions that he wants the PM to answer, including why is Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan endorsing him.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, the Aam Aadmi Party chief said when the PM addresses his rally at Ramlila Maidan, he should answer these questions: "Why didn't the BJP pass an ordinance and stop sealing in Delhi? In 2014, PM Narendra Modi promised full statehood for Delhi. Why did the BJP not grant full statehood? Why is Imran Khan endorsing Narendra Modi?"

Last month, Imran Khan was quoted as saying he sees a better chance of peace talks with India if PM Modi's BJP wins the national election. The Pakistan PM had said if the next government in India were led by the Congress party, it might be "too scared" to seek a settlement with Pakistan over Kashmir, fearing a backlash. "Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party - wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Imran Khan was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

PM Modi and the BJP's re-election bid are seen to have received a boost from a wave of patriotism after Pulwama terror attack and the government's strong response.

The ruling AAP in Delhi is fighting the Lok Sabha election on the agenda of granting full statehood to Delhi. Delhi is not a full state, so the city government has limited powers. The centre has jurisdiction over land, law and order and police.

Arvind Kejriwal has also promised to end the sealing of business establishments across the national capital if his party wins all of Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats. Delhi will vote in a single phase in the sixth round in the seven-phase national election that ends on May 19. The results will be declared on May 23.

The Aam Aadmi Party tried to join hands with the Congress in Delhi to take on the BJP - which won all seven seats in Delhi in 2014 - but the alliance talks fell through and both the Congress and AAP blame each other for the failure of talks.

Mr Kejriwal today also accused the BJP of being behind the attack on him during a roadshow on Saturday. The AAP chief was slapped by a "disgruntled party supporter", according to the police.

