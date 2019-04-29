Elections 2019: 'Your 40 Lawmakers Are In Touch With Me': PM Attacks Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today warned Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that her 40 lawmakers are in contact with the BJP and will desert her as soon as the elections are over.

Addressing a rally in Serampore -- a town close to Kolkata, the Prime Minister said: "Didi, on 23 May, the day of results, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you and run. Even today, Didi, 40 of your MLAs are in contact with me".

He said it would be difficult for the Chief Minister to survive, "since you have betrayed the people".

