'Why Are Reserved Seats Vacant?' Mayawati Seeks PM Modi's Explanation

Mayawato said PM Modi misled the nation on the issue of reservation for the backward classes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi misled the nation on the issue of reservation for the backward classes, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati, who claims a large following among the Uttar Pradesh's Dalit community, said on Wednesday, a day after the third round of voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.

In a couple of tweets in Hindi, Mayawati said, "PM Modi is trying to mislead the country on the issue of reservations for the backward classes by saying that it will not be scrapped. This is nothing but yet another "jumla" by him. Just like the Congress rule, during his leadership too, the reservation provision for SCs/STs and OBCs have been completely ineffective."

पीएम श्री मोदी द्वारा आरक्षण पर भी देश को गुमराह करने का प्रयास जारी है कि इसे खत्म नहीं किया जाएगा जो वास्तव में इनकी एक और जुमलेबाजी है क्योंकि कांग्रेस की तरह इनके शासनकाल में भी एससी/ एसटी /ओबीसी आरक्षण की व्यवस्था को पूरी तरह से निष्क्रिय व निष्प्रभावी बना दिया गया है,क्यों? — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 24, 2019

She also asked that by not filling up lakhs of posts reserved for the backward classes in government jobs, why are the Centre and state governments of the BJP snatching the rights of this neglected section of the society? The BJP and PM Modi should also give the account of this, she added.

इसके अलावा, दलितों, आदिवासियों व ओबीसी वर्गों के लिए सरकारी नौकरियों में आरक्षित लाखों पदों को नहीं भर कर इन उपेक्षित वर्गों के लोगों का हक मारने का काम क्यों बीजेपी की केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों द्वारा लगातार किया जा रहा है? बीजेपी व पीएम श्री मोदी पहले इसका भी हिसाब-किताब दें। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 24, 2019

The BSP chief had earlier targeted the Prime Minister saying that he betrayed 22 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. "If UP can make him PM, they can remove him too, all signs of which are visible," she had tweeted on Sunday.

Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), is contesting this year's elections in an unprecedented alliance with longtime rival Samajwadi Party (SP) led by Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) led by Ajit Singh.

Uttar Pradesh is voting in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections that began on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.

