Making It Very Clear, Won't Going Back To Ballot Paper: Poll Panel Chief

Poll panel chief Sunil Arora said EVMs are being used as a "football" due to a "motivated slugfest"

Amid demands against the use of electronic voting machines or EVMs, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora made it "very, very clear" today that the Election Commission will not go back to using ballot paper for polling.

Voting machines are being used as a "football" due to a "motivated slugfest", he said.

"I would like to make it very, very clear one more time that we are not going back to the era of ballot papers," Mr Arora said, addressing a gathering ahead of National Voters Day.

He said the Election Commission would never take the country back to an era where ballot papers were lifted by musclemen.

"We are open to any criticism and feedback. But we are not going to be bullied. We are going to keep using EVMs," he said using strong words to defend the machines.

Several parties have been demanding the use of ballot papers in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

