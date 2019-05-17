Elections 2019: Mamata Banerjee Doing Didigiri, Lost Her Mental Balance: Vijay Rupani

People of India and West Bengal will not tolerate such behaviour, Vijay Rupani said.

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the violence at BJP chief Amit Shah's Kolkata road-show, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said she had lost her mental balance and was indulging in ''didigiri'' (bullying).

Talking to media in Vadodara, he also said people of West Bengal would give a fitting reply to Mamata and her party, All India Trinamool Congress.

"It seems that Didi (Mamata) has completely lost her mental balance. She is losing her ground. She tarnished the democracy and indulged in ''didigiri'' (similar to Hindi word ''dadagiri'', meaning bullying)," Mr Rupani told reporters.

"People of India and West Bengal will not tolerate such behaviour. People of West Bengal will give a befitting reply to her in the polls," he said.

During the last phase of campaigning, there was a pitched battle between BJP and TMC in West Bengal.

Clashes broke our during Mr Shah's roadshow on Wednesday. A statue of social reformer Ishwarchandra Vidhyasagar was vandalised, for which both the parties are blaming each other.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.