Elections 2019: 103-Year-Old Woman Casts Her Vote In Tamil Nadu's Sulur

A 103-year-old woman was among the early voters this morning as polling began at around 7 am in Tamil Nadu's Sulur, one of the four assembly seats in the state where bye-elections are being held today.

The 103-year-old voted in the Pappampatt village of the constituency, news agency ANI reported.

Apart from Sulur, Aravakurichi, Ottapidaram, and Thiruparangundram are the other three assembly constituencies where bye-polls are being held today. There were reports of EVM glitches in Sulur.

Eighteen assembly seats in the state went for by-polls on April 18.

The outcome of the bye-elections could determine the survival of K Palaniswami-led state government. The AIADMK government, which has a strength of 113 lawmakers minus the speaker in the 234-member state assembly, requires four more seats to reach the 118-mark.

Rival DMK could capture power if it wins 21 of the 22 assembly seats.

A total of 137 candidates including those from the AIADMK, DMK, TTV Dhinakran-led AMMK and Kamal Hassan's MNM are contesting in the four seats.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)



