Lok Sabha Speaker Accepts Resignations Of MPs Baba Balaknath, Renuka Singh

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday accepted the resignation of BJP MPs Baba Balaknath and Renuka Singh.

Balaknath, who was MP from Rajasthan's Alwar, resigned after winning the assembly election from Tijara in the state.

Singh, who was MP of Surguja in Chhattisgarh, won the assembly election from Bharatpur-Sonhat constituency.

Altogether, 12 MPs of the ruling BJP have resigned after winning assembly polls. This includes 11 MPs from the Lok Sabha and one from Rajya Sabha.

Other MPs who have resigned are Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel, Rakesh Singh, Uday Pratap Singh, and Riti Pathak from Madhya Pradesh; Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Diya Kumari, Kirori Lal Meena (Rajya Sabha MP) from Rajasthan; and Arun Sao and Gomti Sai from Chhattisgarh.

