Election Results 2020: People Voted Against BJP's 'Hatred Politics', Says Akhilesh Yadav

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020: Akhilesh Yadav said the result will send a message all over India

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) looked set to retain Delhi with a good majority on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav said that the people of the national capital have rejected the "hatred politics" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"The results of Delhi elections will send a message all over the country that farmers, poor and youth will vote for development and prosperity," he told reporters here.

"People have voted against the hatred politics of the BJP. The BJP is failing in its attempt to communalise politics," Akhilesh Yadav added.

According to official Election Commission trends, the AAP maintained a strong lead on 58 seats while the BJP was far behind at 12. Congress was yet to open its account.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began at 8 am today amid tight security.

The national capital went to polls in a single-phase election on February 8.