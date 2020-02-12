'He Is Back': AAP's 'Mufflerman' Video After Arvind Kejriwal's Poll Win

Delhi Election Results 2020: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has won 62 of 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party that scored a hat-trick on Tuesday in Delhi has posted a series of tweets to register its comeback. In a tweet this afternoon, the AAP shared a 22-second clip that says: "And he is back....".

Along with an outline of a man seen wearing spectacles, resembling AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with his famed muffler, the video says: "Mufflerman Returns. The Cruasader is back."

In the video, the AAP, boosted by the poll win, urged the followers to join the party. "To join the revolution, join AAP," the clip says.

This is the latest post as the party, that boasts being corruption-free, eyes an increase in membership.

On Tuesday, as votes were being counted for Delhi assembly elections and AAP raced ahead, it tweeted: "Join AAP for nation-building." It also shared a phone number to which people interested in joining the AAP can give a missed call.

On its Twitter feed, the AAP has shared several light-hearted posts after it made a resounding comeback and won 62 of 70 assembly seats.

Uncle Ben has a message for all the AAPvengers. pic.twitter.com/bdHjVndCVb — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2020

The AAP, which accused the BJP of polarising the voters over the Shaheen Bagh protests, said the results indicated that the "real nationalism is to work for the people". The BJP was confined to a single-digit score, 8 seats, but an improvement on its 2015 tally of three

Mr Kejriwal had said the AAP's victory signalled the victory of a "new kind of politics". "People of Delhi have given a message that they will vote for schools, mohalla clinics, 24-hour electricity and free water. This is a great message for the country," he said on Tuesday evening, addressing a huge crowd at the AAP office

Arvind Kejriwal will take oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third consecutive term on Sunday. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan.