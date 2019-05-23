Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Tamilisai Soundararajan Calls Debacle In State A 'Mistake' By Voters

Election results 2019: Tamilisai Soundararajan said the BJP would study why it lost in the state

The Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party, which was staring at a total loss in the 17th Lok Sabha polls, on Thursday termed the defeat as a ''mistake'' done by the electorate of the state.

"My view on the poll result is that people have done a mistake," BJP state unit president Tamilisai Soundararajan said.

"Why? Because if they had voted someone who was not accused of corruption or selfish politics, people would have reaped more benefits," she told reporters here.

However, she extended her congratulations to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Kanimozhi, who was leading the race with a comfortable margin.

"I wholly accept the people's verdict. But at the same time, I wish to say that no one can prevent me from taking steps for the welfare of the people of Tuticorin," she added.

She said her party also lost because of "false propaganda".

"People have voted by listening to the false propaganda by the opposition parties," she said, but asserted her party was not upset with the voters' choice.

The BJP would study the reasons on why the party lost in the state, she added.

She said that she would take steps to address the issues put forth by the people.

The BJP, which contested as part of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, was headed for a loss in all five seats.

